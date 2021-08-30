中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE
    India roundup: India expands IT manufacturing at full speed
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    The Indian government might have a new subsidy for manufacturing wearable devices locally, while handset exports soared in the second quarter. Optiemus is working with Taiwan-based Wistron to produce electronics more extensively.

    Wistron and Optiemus to expand production of electronics

    Wistron is partnering up with Optiemus to expand production capacity for handsets, notebooks, tablets, IoT, networking, and EV-use device. Optiemus is likely to become a larger EMS provider with 11,000 employees through this investment partnership.

    India handset exports grew about 350% on year in 2Q21

    India handset exports grew about 350% on year in second-quarter 2021, rising from INR13 billion (US$175 million) to INR46 billion, says India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

    India to subsidize local data center

    The Indian government is considering subsidizing suppliers on setting up data center in India. The subsidy amounts to between INR100-120 billion (US$1.4-1.6billion) and awaits approval from the government cabinet, according to Economic Times.

    India to subsidize local production of wearable devices

    The Indian government is planning on adding another production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for wearables with an aim to gain 25% of global market share, according to Financial Express citing government officials.

    India smartphone shipments forecast at around 160 million for 2021

    According to Counterpoint Research's estimates, India's smartphone shipments for 2021 will reach 173 million units with a double-digit growth on year. Other research institutes have forecast India's smartphone shipments for 2021 at 152-169 million units due to China's pandemic restrictions and rising global shipping costs, according to Economic Times.

    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July