    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Sean Lin, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    About 72.2 million smartphones were shipped to the China market in the second quarter of 2021, down 23.6% sequentially and over 20% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

    Shipments to the Chinese smartphone market are expected to rise mildly in the third quarter, thanks to stimulation by Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo launching flagship phones and Honor improving its product mix.

    In the second quarter, demand from both the domestic and overseas markets was weak for Chinese-branded smartphones. But the weak overseas demand - as a result of the worsening pandemic - prompted Chinese vendors to change their sales plans, shipping more to their home market, which nevertheless sent inventory levels at domestic channels rising.

    Huawei continued to strategically keep shipments at low levels, and Honor's new phones were not well received in the market. But their shipments managed to grow sequentially, thanks to the low bases in the first quarter.

    Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo saw major drops in shipments in the second quarter, but they were still able to keep stable market shares having gained much from Huawei's loss, Digitimes Research figures show.

    Apple's high-end smartphone also saw low points in shipments for the year, making it to fourth place in market share in China in the second quarter, surpassing Huawei for the first time.

    Consumer's demand for new phones had been satisfied at the beginning of the year when most brands launched new models. Another factor behind the low shipments is the shortage of component and materials.

    For the second quarter, the top-5 smartphone brands accounted for a combined 88.3% of total shipments to the Chinese market. When Honor is included, they took up 97.9% of the total shipments. Tier-2 and white-box phones were almost completely crowded out. For the rest of the year, Honor is expected to take Huawei's place to challenge Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

