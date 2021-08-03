中文網
    Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22
    12min ago
    ABF substrate makers gain orders through 2023 and beyond
    13min ago
    Unisoc raises smartphone chip prices
    13min ago
    Testing houses to see strong 1Q22
    Aug 3, 21:53
    LED driver IC prices to rise in 2H21
    Aug 3, 21:45
    Taiwan backend houses gearing up for robust mature-node chip demand
    Aug 3, 21:26
    Smartphone shipment rebounds in India
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Sales of smartphone in India took a hit by the resurgence of COVID-19 in the second quarter this year, but when compared with the same period in 2020, sales have seen considerable growth of 82%, rising to 33 million units, according to Counterpoint Research.

    Sales in the second quarter declined 14% on quarter but demand rebounded in June.

    Overall handset shipments in the second quarter grew 74% on year and decreased 28% on quarter, largely contributed by the quarterly decline of 50% in feature phones. Feature phone buyers usually have lower disposable incomes, and they have been the most impacted by the pandemic.

    The top-5 smartphone brands in Inida - Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo - are holding places. The top-4 feature phone brands are iTel, Jio, Lava and Samsung. iTel has been the top feature phone brand for seven consecutive quarters.

    Online sales are booming during lockdowns. Xiaomi and Realme have successfully promoted their virtual stores, seeing outstanding results. Among the top five best-selling phones, four are Redmi by Xiaomi.

    The top brand in India's high-end smartphone (priced over US$402) market segment is OnePlus, with 34% market share; Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra helped the brand gain 7% market share.

    Apple's iPhone remains the top phone in India's ultra-high-end phone market, with 49% market share. Shipments of iPhone grew 144% on year in the second quarter.

    Although 5G network hasn't commercialized in India, 5G phones represent 14% of total smartphone shipments, with 5G phones by OnePlus contributing 23% of total 5G phone shipments.

    Shipment of smart phones in 2Q21 and 2Q20 in India

    Source: Counterpoint Research Compiled by DIGITIMES August 2021

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    India
