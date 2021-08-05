China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21

China-based vendors shipped a total of 160 million smartphones worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, down 16.4% sequentially and 3.2% on year. But shipments will rebound to a 14% sequential increase in the third quarter, according to Digitimes Research.

The shipment declines in the second quarter were a result of a sharp smartphone demand deceleration in China and weakening overseas sales amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

With the market entering the traditional peak season and component shortages starting to improve, Chinese vendors will see their combined shipments in the second half grow 7.9% from the first.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were not able to maintain their strong shipment momentum from the first quarter to the second quarter, as most of their key markets had experienced a sharp decline in demand. The three vendors together delivered 130 million smartphones in the second quarter, accounting for 64.6% of the overall volumes, lower than the first quarter's 67.5%.

Huawei, which has been cutting smartphone shipments to preserve its 5G AP inventory for other applications, saw its shipments dip below 10 million units for the first time in the second quarter.

Honor, Huawei's spin-off brand division, experienced weak sales in the early second quarter but managed to boost its market recognition with the release of the Honor 50 series that target the mid-range to high-end segment. Although Honor's shipments were up slightly from a quarter ago in the second quarter, the growth was weaker than expected.

Transsion's smartphone business was undermined by the surging COVID-19 infections in key markets such as India, but its shipments did not drop sharply, since its smartphones are mainly targeting the entry-level sector.

Lenovo leapfrogged Huawei to become the fifth-largest Chinese smartphone brand in the second quarter, as North America is its key market and helped the vendor to avoid being undermined by shrinking demand in Asia amid the worsening pandemic there. Lenovo's smartphones sales also benefited from LG Electronics stepping out of the smartphone business.

China-based second-tier brands continued to face on-quarter shipment decline in the second quarter, due to component shortages and increasing costs from the supply.

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Transsion will remain the top-4 Chinese brands in the third quarter. Honor will also catch up to Lenovo and become the fifth largest China-based brand.