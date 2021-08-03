中文網
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Stella Weng, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    About 218 million smartphone application processors (APs) were shipped to China-based handset vendors in the second quarter of 2021, up about 3% sequentially, according to Digitimes Research. Shipments are forecast to register another sequential growth of 6.9% in the third quarter.

    To ensure sufficient chip supply, most Chinese handset brands maintained the strategy of keeping high component inventory and continuing to procure more in the second quarter and will continue such a practice in the third quarter during the peak season.

    MediaTek's and Qualcomm's APs made via TSMC 6nm node will also begin volume production in the third quarter.

    MediaTek remained the largest AP supplier to Chinese handset brands in the second quarter, accounting for a share of 54.1%, while Qualcomm had 35%. In the third quarter, MediaTek will stay at the top, but with a sequential drop of 2.4pp in share, while that of Qualcomm will enjoy a growth of 0.4pp, Digitimes Research's latest figures from the Smartphone AP Tracker show.

    Thanks to higher cost/performance ratios and more capacity support for MediaTek's 4G APs compared to those of Qualcomm's solutions, the Taiwanese chip vendor continues to see robust orders from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Transsion, keeping the company firmly in the number-1 position.

    Samsung Electronics has begun to expand its 5nm capacity, which Qualcomm has booked for its 5G APs, and TSMC has started mass shipping its orders for 5G APs made using the 6nm node. Qualcomm will narrow its gap against MediaTek in market share in the third quarter.

    Of APs used by Chinese handset brands in the second quarter, those made using 12nm node saw their combined share increase to 38.6%.

    With Qualcomm's new 5G APs, the Snapdragon 778G and 7375, and MediaTek's Dimensity 750 series - both made using TSMC's 6nm node - seeing good yield rates and sufficient foundry capacity support, the shipment share of the 6nm/7nm/8nm segment will rise to 40.1% in the third quarter, surpassing that of the 12nm segment.

