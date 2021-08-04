中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    Views from Taiwan (7): India to cash in on China's setbacks?
    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    As the second largest handset market next to China, India sees its suppliers mainly carrying Chinese brands. Is India facing a fundamental change in market structure? Smartphone brands often find themselves overwhelmed by fast market changes. And surging logistics costs are posing greater challenges, fueling management problems.

    As of the end of 2020, there were 25 unicorns in India, and the number rose to 34 in July 2021, which has signaled a thriving and exuberant Indian startup ecosystem. Although India falls behind China's 155 in the number of unicorns, China's fraction within the global club of unicorns has dropped from 25% to 21%. After Didi Chuxing's IPO debacle, it is getting difficult for China's startups to raise funds. Google has just announced its collaboration with Jio under Reliance Group, funneling US$10 billion in India, apparently including portions for cloud computing services.

    In the future, China may impose control on netizen population to shun "Internet monopoly" or wipe out potential "threats" to its authority. China's setbacks or fundamental changes will prompt India, with a similar population of 1.4 billion to China's, to map out an ambitious plan. Engagement in manufacturing by Indians may not necessarily guarantee success, but once the cyber business opportunities take shape, emergence of lucrutive startups is foreseeable. The Indian consumer market will return to the focus of the world after the pandemic wanes.

    According to the statistics provided by Mumin Chen, deputy representative at Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Taiwan's exports to India unexpectedly dropped from more than US$7 billion in 2019 to over US$5 billion in 2020, while India's trade deficit with China still stayed at a high level of US$50 billion.

    I think the key lies in the fact that the logistics for components is now still operated in China, even though Taiwan-based EMS providers such as Wistron, Foxconn (Hon Hai) and Pegatron are building production bases in India. You cannot expect a dramatic change overnight. But in the wake of the US-China conflict and the emergence of an Indo-Pacific alliance, logistics operations in Taiwan will significantly increase. When that happens, we can examine whether India can minimize its reliance on China's production ecosystem.

    The Indian phone market was disappointing in the first half of 2021 because of a steep rise in pandemic cases. Thanks to waning COVID cases since July, the Indian market is expected to regain momentum in the third quarter. As mentioned above, several major Taiwanese manufacturers have made deployments for manufacturing in India, catering to local demand by local factories, enabling India to become a production base for more entry-level and midrange handsets.

    It is India's national policy to replace imports with locally-produced handsets. But Indian makers have to learn how to construct a solid production ecosystem for the entry-level handset segment. Individual efforts would get them nowhere. Unless the Indian government makes all-out efforts to ban Chinese handsets, China's phone vendors will still dominate the Indian market in the next three years. Companies like Micromax, Karbonn and Lava, which once hit their big time four or five years ago, have to go through this difficult time and think up a sound strategy; otherwise it will be tough to confront the challenge from the Chinese supply chain.

    ict supply chain

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about the global IT supply chain.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Chinas 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
