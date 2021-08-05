中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:09
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Views from Taiwan (8): MediaTek becomes largest supplier of handset APs to Samsung
    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    According to DIGITIMES Research analyst Stella Weng's study, MediaTek's application processors (AP) were used in only 8% of Samsung's handsets in 2019, but the proportion shot up to 16% in 2020, with a chance of rising to 37% in 2021. The reason behind the rapid increase of MediaTek's share is related to the progress and yield rate of Samsung's 5nm/8nm nodes. As the most cost-effective solutions, MediaTek's 4G chips are favorites for Samsung, which has been very demanding in cost requirements. MediaTek's rise is heaping pressure on Qualcomm, which may be forced to adjust its strategy concerning partnerships with foundries in 2021. Starting second-half 2021, Qualcomm is likely to sharply increase its outsourcing to TSMC.

    With its high reliance on KYEC 's IC packaging and testing service, MediaTek was alarmed by the news that some employees at KYEC were tested COVID positive in June. But MediaTek saw no major impact, as it still received full support from KYEC, plus help from ASE. Taiwan is a small country where companies can extend help to one another easily. This is Taiwan's unique competitiveness.

    Huawei's affiliated HiSilicon attempted to challenge MediaTek's leading position, only to fail in the wake of the US-China trade war. MediaTek has benefited from Huawei's woes, and Huawei, once the second largest customer of TSMC and the third largest semiconductor buyer in the world, has gone back to square one, and started making changes.

    Unisoc's achievements in the handset AP sector are also quite remarkable. Unisoc is expected to ship 67 million APs in 2021 and has set its goal at 100 million units in 2022, posing a threat to MediaTek's business opportunities among Chinese handset customers.

    China's policy favors its homegrown IC design houses. In the AP sector, MediaTek will face an extremely intense race. The handset AP market is highly competitive. Aside from MediaTek and Qualcomm, Samsung is also a strong competitor in the market.

    Samsung has succeeded in penetrating Chinese brand Vivo's handsets, and is expected to ship 11 million high-end APs in 2021. However, Samsung handsets have come under a lot of pressure in recent years. Its S series (shipments for which used to top 50 million units a year), and its entry-level and midrange phones (both of which are now becoming the vendor's main focuses) have adopted outside processors. It is estimated that 37 % of Samsung's phones will come with MediaTek processors in 2021. There has also been speculation that Samsung will purchase processors from Unisoc, which offers exceptionally cost-effective products. But Unisoc supplies mostly 4G processors with very limited volume in 5G.

    ICT supply chain

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang about the global IT supply chain.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices
    Tags
    analysis Colley Hwang commentary editorial President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia Taiwan Views from Taiwan
    Related stories
    Aug 4
    Views from Taiwan (7): India to cash in on China's setbacks?
    Aug 3
    Views from Taiwan (6): China's smartphone industry is reshuffling
    Aug 2
    Views from Taiwan (5): Who is the top dog to hit a big time for 5G handsets?
    Jul 30
    Views from Taiwan (4): Global handset market outlook
    Jul 29
    Views from Taiwan (3): Acer, Asus ride high on record notebook sales
    Jul 28
    Views from Taiwan (2): Let the notebook speak
    Jul 27
    Views from Taiwan (1): Insights into IT trends and dynamics
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Opinions
    Views from Taiwan
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21