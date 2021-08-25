ICEA recommends establishment of LCD TV supply chains in India

Viewing that there are no local supply chains for LCD TVs in India, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) recommends that the India government set up local TV panel production lines.

Currently, about 35% of LCD TVs in India are imported, mainly from China and Vietnam, and the remaining are locally assembled with panels and components mostly imported, Digitimes Research indicated. In 2020, LCD TVs penetrated over 65% of households in India.

Currently in the India market, 59% of LCD TVs are 32-inch models, while 39- to 40-inch ones account for 2%, 42- to 45-inch ones for 21%, 48- to 50-inch ones for 6%, 55- to 65-inch ones for 8%, over 65-inch ones for 3%, below 3-inch ones for 1%.

Being the mainstream size, a 32-inch LCD TVs is priced at INR10,000-20,000 (US$135-270) at present, compared with INR15,000-25,000 for a 39- to 40-inch one, INR20,000-30,000 for a 42- to 45-inch one and INR45,000-60,000 for a 50- to 55-inch one.

There was estimated demand for 18 million TV panels in India in 2020, and the demand is forecast to increase from 21 million units in 2021 to 35 million units in 2025.

ICEA recommends that the India government invest US$20 billion to develop the local panel manufacturing industry and, for TV panels, in particular, set up 8.5th-generation production lines to focus production of 47-inch or 55-inch TV panels. ICEA will reveal its detailed proposal later in 2021.

Through the development of local LCD TV supply chains, ICEA aims to decrease production costs for LCD TVs to attract local purchases of large-size models as well as help local supply chain makers upgrade manufacturing technology.