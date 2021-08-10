ASC 100: Thailand's SVI expands production in Cambodia

SVI is an EMS provider established in 1985 in Pathumthani, Thailand. Its main clients include OEMs of telecommunication and network systems, industrial control systems, and car and transportation, accounting for a combined 70% of SVI's total revenue.

For the long term, SVI expects to see high revenue growth in medical equipment and clean energy.

SVI has manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Cambodia. Due to the tension between the US and China, SVI has received orders from clients reducing supply from China.

According to its financial statement, projected revenue for 2021 will reach US$600 million, rising 23% on year. Although the shortage of chips is pushing back new orders, SVI remains optimistic for the year, looking to offset loss in the first quarter.

SVI is continuing its expansion in Slovakia and Cambodia to meet the growing demand for automobile and electric vehicle (EV) in Europe. Expansion in Cambodia, especially, is deemed necessary in helping the company raise its market share.

SVI revenue for the past four quarters (100 million USD) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Revenue 4.63 4.53 4.73 3.76 Gross profit 0.39 0.29 0.42 0.30 Operating profit 0.26 0.14 0.25 0.18 Net profit after tax 0.21 0.11 0.24 0.15

Source: Reuters, Compiled by Digitimes August 2021