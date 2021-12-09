中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 10, 2021
    09:33
    mostly cloudy
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan IC substrate makers poised to enjoy strong 4Q21
    12h 9min ago
    VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones
    12h 32min ago
    Chipmakers gearing up for DDR5 output ramp-up
    Dec 9, 20:50
    Asustek posts over 20% surge in November revenue
    Dec 9, 20:41
    Notebook ODMs see 4Q21 shipments stay high
    Dec 9, 20:40
    TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2022
    Dec 9, 20:40
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    VinFast aims for US IPO in 2H22

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: VinFast

    Vingroup JSC's automobile unit, VinFast is paving its way to be listed on the US initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2022. Vingroup is expected to raise US$3 billion for VinFast, eyeing a US$60 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

    A total of 51.52% stake in VinFast had been transferred to VinFast Singapore, according to Automotive News. Vingroup also claimed that the objective of setting up the new subsidiary is to fuel its IPO.

    "The new company, VinFast Singapore, is a step to turn VinFast into a global company and prepare for its US IPO," the group said in a statement. "Vingroup will be a major shareholder of VinFast Singapore."

    The following is some VinFast's highlights in the past few months:

    VinFast debuted 2 of its new SUV models – the VF e35 and VF e36 – at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th.

    VinFast announced that it had invested $200 million to set up a headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Also, the company plans to launch 60 showrooms across the country in 2022.

    The company also announced the signing by its French subsidiary, VinFast France, of a cooperation agreement (memorandum of understanding) with the EDF group. With this agreement, both parties are together launching joint discussions around electric mobility offers, for example, the installation and operation of charging infrastructure.

    Additionally, VinFast announced a strategic partnership agreement with Autobest in accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine cars to environmentally friendly EVs in the European market.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    IPO partnership startup US Vietnam
    Related stories
    Nov 30
    VinFast's SUVs makes their debut at LA Auto Show
    Nov 12
    VinFast invests US$200 million in California for state tax grant
    Jul 26
    VinFast to start selling EVs in Europe and North America
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Innovations
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    12/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 9, 11:17
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    Tuesday 7 December 2021
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021