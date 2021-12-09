VinFast aims for US IPO in 2H22

Vingroup JSC's automobile unit, VinFast is paving its way to be listed on the US initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2022. Vingroup is expected to raise US$3 billion for VinFast, eyeing a US$60 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

A total of 51.52% stake in VinFast had been transferred to VinFast Singapore, according to Automotive News. Vingroup also claimed that the objective of setting up the new subsidiary is to fuel its IPO.

"The new company, VinFast Singapore, is a step to turn VinFast into a global company and prepare for its US IPO," the group said in a statement. "Vingroup will be a major shareholder of VinFast Singapore."

The following is some VinFast's highlights in the past few months:

VinFast debuted 2 of its new SUV models – the VF e35 and VF e36 – at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th.

VinFast announced that it had invested $200 million to set up a headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Also, the company plans to launch 60 showrooms across the country in 2022.

The company also announced the signing by its French subsidiary, VinFast France, of a cooperation agreement (memorandum of understanding) with the EDF group. With this agreement, both parties are together launching joint discussions around electric mobility offers, for example, the installation and operation of charging infrastructure.

Additionally, VinFast announced a strategic partnership agreement with Autobest in accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine cars to environmentally friendly EVs in the European market.