Macronix remains focused on high-density NOR flash

Macronix International has been putting increased focus on sales of its high-density NOR flash products, while stepping up its deployments in the automotive, industrial, and other niche sectors.

Amid a global shortage of ICs, Macronix will be focusing more on promoting its high-density NOR flash offerings carrying high value, according to industry sources. The ongoing chip shortage has also encouraged other memory related chip suppliers, such as Phison Electronics, to focus on specific orders and market applications that generate higher margins for the companies.

HIgh-density (256Mb and above) chips already accounted for 36% of Macronix' total NOR flash revenue in 2020, and played a key driver of the company's NOR flash revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, the company disclosed in its available presentation materials.

In terms of market applications, Macronix saw sales generated from the automotive, industrial, medical care, aerospace and defense sectors climb as a proportion of its total NOR revenue to 29% in the first quarter of 2021, while the communication segment continued to drop as a proportion of the revenue to 28%.

Macronix also saw sales of its high-density NOR flash boost its overall NOR bit shipments to record-high levels in the first quarter, with 55nm chips accounting for as high as 42% of the shipments.

Macronix is eyeing to be among the world's automotive NOR flash market leaders, company chairman Miin Wu was quoted as saying in previous reports. Macronix' AmorFlash-series flash chips, designed to strengthen automotive information security, have been validated by first-tier automotive clients.

NAND flash device controller specialist Phison managed to lower its consumer-oriented products as a proportion of company revenue to 30% in 2020. The company has been diversifying its target markets, looking to further boost sales of its automotive, industrial and other non-consumer oriented products to over 80% as a proportion of revenue by 2023, according to company sources.

Phison will continue optimizing its product mix instead of raising its quotes for profitability, company chairman KS Pua was quoted as saying in previous reports. The company also intends to give supply priority to orders placed by its major customers and also those for high-capacity devices amid the ongoing shortage of related device controllers.