中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    01:09
    mostly clear
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Networking device makers continue to move production lines out of China
    2h 38min ago
    VCM component demand for iPhones to pick up as early as 2Q21
    2h 47min ago
    TSMC soon to kick off production for new iPhone chips
    3h 7min ago
    Taiwan device assemblers diversifying production bases
    3h 9min ago
    Taiwan PCB makers gearing up production for new iPhones
    3h 24min ago
    Chipmakers see end-market demand disappoint
    3h 41min ago
    Apple to become top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays
    3h 41min ago
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortage
    3h 44min ago
    Home News Chips + components
    Macronix remains focused on high-density NOR flash
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Macronix International has been putting increased focus on sales of its high-density NOR flash products, while stepping up its deployments in the automotive, industrial, and other niche sectors.

    Amid a global shortage of ICs, Macronix will be focusing more on promoting its high-density NOR flash offerings carrying high value, according to industry sources. The ongoing chip shortage has also encouraged other memory related chip suppliers, such as Phison Electronics, to focus on specific orders and market applications that generate higher margins for the companies.

    HIgh-density (256Mb and above) chips already accounted for 36% of Macronix' total NOR flash revenue in 2020, and played a key driver of the company's NOR flash revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, the company disclosed in its available presentation materials.

    In terms of market applications, Macronix saw sales generated from the automotive, industrial, medical care, aerospace and defense sectors climb as a proportion of its total NOR revenue to 29% in the first quarter of 2021, while the communication segment continued to drop as a proportion of the revenue to 28%.

    Macronix also saw sales of its high-density NOR flash boost its overall NOR bit shipments to record-high levels in the first quarter, with 55nm chips accounting for as high as 42% of the shipments.

    Macronix is eyeing to be among the world's automotive NOR flash market leaders, company chairman Miin Wu was quoted as saying in previous reports. Macronix' AmorFlash-series flash chips, designed to strengthen automotive information security, have been validated by first-tier automotive clients.

    NAND flash device controller specialist Phison managed to lower its consumer-oriented products as a proportion of company revenue to 30% in 2020. The company has been diversifying its target markets, looking to further boost sales of its automotive, industrial and other non-consumer oriented products to over 80% as a proportion of revenue by 2023, according to company sources.

    Phison will continue optimizing its product mix instead of raising its quotes for profitability, company chairman KS Pua was quoted as saying in previous reports. The company also intends to give supply priority to orders placed by its major customers and also those for high-capacity devices amid the ongoing shortage of related device controllers.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Memory chips
    Tags
    2020 55nm automotive chairman electronics flash industrial Macronix Macronix International materials medical NAND NAND flash niche NOR NOR flash Phison sales shipments
    Companies
    Macronix International Company Phison Electronics
    Related stories
    May 24
    Memory contract prices to see double-digit gains in 3Q21
    May 18
    Memory module makers continue stockpiling
    May 11
    Phison optimistic about 2Q21
    Apr 28
    Macronix expects gross margin to rise through 4Q21
    Mar 5
    DRAM, NOR flash prices to rise through 2H21
    Oct 27
    NOR flash likely to be in short supply in 2021, says Macronix chairman
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
    SPONSORS
    May 24, 09:14
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Friday 21 May 2021
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Tuesday 25 May 2021
    Highlights of the day: Chip vendors funding expansions at pure-play foundries
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21