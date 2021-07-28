Macronix sees profits more than double in 2Q21

ROM and NOR flash memory maker Macronix International saw its net profits climb 110% sequentially to NT$1.93 billion (US$68.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by rising chip shipments and ASPs. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.04.

Macronix will continue to run its fabs at full capacity in the third quarter, with regard to the steady growth of its chip ASPs, strong market demand, and elevated price said company president CY Lu. The company will register another sequential increase in the third quarter.

Macronix generated a 39.1% gross margin in the second quarter, up 4.8pp on quarter and 4.1pp from the same period in 2020, when revenue grew 19% sequentially and 23% on year to NT$11.43 billion.

Macronix disclosed sales of its NAND flash products surged 82% from a year earlier and 57% on quarter to account for 16% of its overall revenue in the second quarter of 2021, while NOR flash products accounted for 50% of the revenue.

Sales of Macronix's ROM chips decreased 4% on year but climbed 20% sequentially to account for 27% of company revenue in the second quarter. The ROM product line is expected to outperform Macronix's other product segments in terms of growth during the third quarter.

Macronix reported net profits of NT$2.84 billion for the first half of 2021, up 11% on year, with EPS reaching NT$1.54.

