Memory module makers continue stockpiling

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory chipmakers continue to see their downstream module and device customers stockpile, while experiencing tight fab capacity, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

A sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan has prompted Taiwan-based memory module and device manufacturers to further step up their inventory build-ups, the sources indicated.

Memory is among the chips and components that are in tight supply, with the shortages in varying degrees. With Taiwan battling a spike in COVID-19 cases, concerns have emerged among Taiwan-based memory chipmakers and module houses about the impact on their businesses.

Nanya Technology has restricted all visitors from entering its facilities, while banning gatherings of more than three at its fabs, according to the Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker. Nanya is headquartered in New Taipei City, where cluster infections have been reported.

Macronix International has imposed measures such as operating in segregated teams and working from home to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infections, according to the maker of mask ROM and flash memory. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Macronix has a branch office in Taipei.

Team Group has started operating in separate teams and also strengthened precautionary measures at its production lines and warehouses against COVID-19, according to the memory module maker headquartered in New Taipei City.

In addition, Team Group and other Taiwan-based memory module companies have stepped up their cooperation with e-commerce operators, as they anticipate the pandemic will prompt more shoppers to make their purchases online, according to industry sources.