Macronix expects gross margin to rise through 4Q21

Macronix International, a Taiwan-based maker of NOR flash and ROM memory, expects its gross margin to have hit bottom for 2021 in the first quarter and to rise through the last quarter of the year.

Macronix has run its production lines at full capacity utilization with delivery lead times stretched to as long as one year, said company chairman Miin Wu. The chipmaker has also seen its book-to-bill ratios keep rising, Wu added.

Macronix has put increased focus on automotive and industrial products. Sales of its high-density NOR flash boosted the company's overall NOR bit shipments to record-high levels in the first quarter, with 55nm chips accounting for as high as 42% of the shipments.

Macronix' AmorFlash-series flash chips, designed to strengthen automotive information security, have also been validated by first-tier automotive clients, Wu noted. Macronix is eyeing to be among the world's automotive NOR flash market leaders.

Meanwhile, NOR flash sales generated from orders for industrial and medical applications climbed 53% sequentially to account for 16% of Macronix' total NOR flash revenue in the first quarter, while sales generated from the PC sector increased 49% on quarter to account for 25% of the revenue.

Macronix also enjoyed sequential increases of 20% and 24%, respectively, in NOR chip revenue generated from the consumer electronics and communication segments during the first quarter.

Macronix saw as high as 52% of revenue generated from sales of its NOR flash products in the first quarter of 2021. The core business revenue registered increases of 31% sequentially and 16% on year during the quarter.

On the contrary, Macronix' ROM sales fell 45% on quarter and 29% from a year earlier to account for 26% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Macronix had NT$13.24 billion (US$463.9 million) worth of net inventory as of the end of March 2021 compared with NT$12.95 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase of NT$293 million was built mainly for shipments of its ROM products in the second half of this year, Wu indicated.

In addition, Macronix has already delivered 48-layer 3D NAND flash samples to customers for validation, Wu disclosed. The company also has plans to roll out its 96-layer 3D NAND products with volume production slated for 2022, said Wu, adding that 3D NAND will be its future product focus.

Macronix had 12% of revenue generated from sales of its NAND flash products in the first quarter of 2021.

Wu declined to comment on potential buyers of Macronix' 6-inch wafer fab, but said that the company expects to recognize gains from the fab sale in the second or third quarter.

