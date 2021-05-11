Phison optimistic about 2Q21

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND flash device controller and module supplier Phison Electronics has reported better-than-expected profits for the first quarter of 2021, and is optimistic about its operations in the second quarter.

Phison posted net profits of NT$1.69 billion (US$60.6 million), or NT$8.56 per share, in the first quarter of 2021 - the highest for the same quarter on record. The company generated revenue of NT$12.89 billion during the quarter, with a 29.5% gross margin.

Phison is poised to enjoy revenue and gross margin increases in the second quarter, said company chairman KS Pua, adding that the company will continue optimizing its product mix instead of raising its quotes for profitability.

Phison has been diversifying its target markets over the past five years, Pua indicated. Revenue generated from consumer-related device applications has dropped as a proportion of company revenue to 30%.

Nevertheless, Pua continued, system vendors may start adjusting their inventory levels at the end of the second quarter. On the supply side, tight mature-node capacity at foundries will continue to constrain the global supply of memory device controllers which will persist through 2022-2023, according to Pua.

Commenting on a recent pick-up in high-density SSD demand for cryptocurrency mining, Pua said that NAND flash memory vendors will raise their chip quotes by about 10% in the third quarter as their supplies become tight driven by a ramp-up in cryptomining demand.

Pua also disclosed that Phison held NT$14 billion worth of inventory as of end-April, compared with NT$13.1 billion a month earlier. The inventory build-up is for memory device controllers and other related components.

In addition, Phison has started shipping PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers to ODM customers since the second quarter, with the shipments set to grow further in the second half of this year, Pua said.