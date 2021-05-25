ASE promotes embedded die packaging for automotive electronics

Backend house ASE Technology will have its in-house developed embedded die technology, dubbed "Advanced Embedded Active System Integration (aEASI)," mainly applied to processing automotive electronic modules, according to CP Hung, the company's R&D vice president.

He said that aEASI, able to integrate leadframe-based and substrate-based packaging, can best process automotive MOSFET, IGBT, and regulator chips, and power modules, and can help scale down chip die size by 50%, lower power consumption by over 80%, and maintain stable and reliable performance of the chips.

Hung made the remarks when delivering a lecture titled "Comprehensive SiP Enabling New System Integration" at the 2021 International Conference on Electronics Packaging (ICEP) held online recently.

Hung said advanced SiP offers system developers comprehensive solutions to differentiate their products to meet various components integration needs, and noted SiP technologies including a-EASI, flip-chip and fan-out can achieve higher density, smaller form factor and shorter design flow and are very essential to processing chip solutions for AIoT, 5G, automotive and datacenter edge computing applications.

He said that "collect, connect and compute" will emerge as a new "3C" trend for the next 10 years, with data collected by sensors and radars, and then channeled through 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices for connection and AI-based computing.

Thanks to anticipated market needs of integrating more chips and functions, higher performance, lower power consumption and better dissipation onto a smaller form factor, global demand for embedded die technology such as aEASI or SESUB (semiconductor embedded in substrate) is expected to grow significantly, according to Hung.

He also noted that a-EASI, SESUB, leadframe, BGA, FC and wafer-level TSV (through silicon via) technology can all satisfy the needs of 5G, AI, and edge computing devices and smart vehicles, and they can be integrated into enhanced SiP to meet heterogeneous packaging requirements from clients.