ASE raises capex projection for 2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's leading OSAT firm ASE Technology Holding will raise its capex budget by 10-15% to up to US$2 billion for 2021, from the previous estimation of US$1.7 billion, according to Tien Wu, the firm's chief operating officer.

Wu said at a recent investors conference that the ASE group will continue its investments in bumping, flip chip (FC) and wafer level packaging (WLP) equipment and also purchase more testing machines to meet strong demand from clients.

Wu said demand for traditional wire bonding process is far higher than the available capacity at backend houses, with tight supply to persist into the end of 2021 at least. ASE has hiked its projection of wire-bonder purchases to 2,000-3000 units from 1,800 estimated in fourth-quarter 2020, though delivery lead times for such tools have extended to 9-10 months.

The ASE group is estimated to have 27,500 wire bonders and 5,862 testing machines as of the end of first-quarter 2021.

Wu also noted that overall OSAT service prices are turning more friendly, but ASE will continue to monitor the pricing trends of raw materials and components.

The ASE group's overall gross margin for first-quarter 2021 hit a new quarterly high of 18.4%, and sales of IC assembly and testing materials are likely to advance to 25% in the second quarter, according to market sources.

The sources estimated ASE's second-quarter 2021 revenues to see a sequential increase of nearly 10%, with profits likely to grow 20% sequentially.