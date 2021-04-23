ASE lands FC-AiP orders for new iPad Pro

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

ASE Technology Holding will see its FC-AiP (antenna in package) business receive a significant boost in the months ahead as the company and its EMS subsidiary Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) have landed orders for processing AiP modules for Apple's newly released 5G iPad Pro devices, according to industry sources.

The new iPad Pro will use at least one more AiP modules than iPhone 12 Pro models, adding growth momentum to ASE Technology and other supply chain players, the sources said.

Dual-band AiP modules applicable to both sub-6GHz and mmWave transmission will be increasingly adopted in flagship handsets and other mobile devices in 2021, the sources said, adding that Apple may have over 50% of its new iPhones for 2021 support mmWave transmission.

Accordingly, demand for FC-AiP packaging services will turn increasingly robust in 2021, and ASE and its affiliate Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) are also expected to land the majority of orders from Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc as they are all set to roll out new handset AiP modules in the second half of the year.

ASE is also to benefit from the growing penetration of Wi-Fi 6/6E in routers, handsets, tablets and notebooks by packaging related chips with its mature SiP (system in package) technology, the sources said.