Global TV shipments edge up in January-September

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Global TV shipments totaled 159 million units in the first nine months of 2020, up 1.1% from a year earlier, as rising sales in the third quarter offset shipment declines recorded in the first half of the year, according to data from AVC Revo.

Global TV shipments snapped up an annual growth of 13.2% in third-quarter 2020, the highest ever quarterly growth for the industry, highlighting the pace of recovery.

Shipments of high-end models, including OLED, 8K and quantum-dot ones, have also rebounded since the third quarter, according to industry observers.

In the first three quarters of 2020, TV shipments to North America grew 19.6% on year to 39.1 million units, and those shipped to the Middle East and Africa edged up 2.2%.

Shipments to Asia Pacific and Latin America slipped 7.7% and 5.2% respectively, and those to China tumbled by 10.2%, AVC Revo data showed.

Samsung Electronics remained the top vendor in the nine-month period, with shipments totaling 33 million units, up 15.8% on year. Its shipments to North America grew by 48.4% in the period.

LG Electronics' total TV shipments slid 7% to 17.5 million although its OLED TV shipments grew 11.5% to 1.2 million units.

TCL took third place with shipments of 17.4 million units, up 14.1%. Overseas shipments accounted for 74% of TCL's total shipments in the period.

Hisense (including Toshiba) saw its shipment expand 18.2% to 13.2 million units, while Xiaomi's shipments were up 2.4% to nine million units.

The world's top-5 TV brands commanded nearly 60% of the global TV shipments in the nine-month period, according to the data.