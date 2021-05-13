DDI packaging materials demand stays robust

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Demand for packaging materials for processing high-end display driver ICs (DDI) remains strong, as backend houses including Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies still maintain full capacity utilization for large-size DDIs for TV and other applications, according to industry sources.

In response to persistently tight foundry capacity at 8-inch and 12-inch wafer fabs, major DDI vendors including Novatek Microelectronics have managed to optimize their available wafer capacity by launching more high value-added offerings and undertaking special cooperation projects with backend partners allowing them to package both large-size DDI chips on 8-inch wafers with COF process and process smaller ones on 12-inch wafers with COF or COG technology, the sources said.

As their TV SoC packagers including ASE Technology have been running at full capacity utilization, chip vendors have also moved to seek capacity support from Chipbond and ChipMOS for TV SoC chip probing and final test services in addition to packaging TV DDIs for them, the sources continued.

Chipbond and ChipMOS will see their COF packaging capacity utilization rates ramp up further as major DDI vendors are set to roll out Full-HD TDDIs and large-size high-end DDIs integrating new functions while starting to volume produce OLED DDIs, the sources said, adding that demand for COF packaging materials will continue to intensify as a result.

But demand for packaging materials for processing small-size DDIs for midrange and entry-level handsets may be affected since Chinese vendors including Oppo and Vivo are poised to revise downward their annual shipment projections in response to lower-than-expected sales during the Labor Day holidays in early May, the sources said.