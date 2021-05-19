Taiwan IC design houses to embrace strong sales in May

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC design houses are poised to post strong sales results for May with many of them set to generate record-high revenues, according to industry sources.

First-tier players including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor are poised to report record-high revenues for the second quarter of 2021, said the sources. According to MediaTek's sales guidance for the quarter, the company is expected to see its revenue rebound to above NT$41.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in May, the sources indicated.

Display driver IC specialists including Fitipower Integrated Technology and FocalTech Systems are both set to see their revenues hit record highs in May, the sources said. The chipmakers are also expected to post brisk results in the third quarter, thanks to strong orders continuing coming in and more capacity support they will obtain compared to the previous two quarters, the sources noted.

Besides, DDI prices will be rising 10-20% in the second quarter, which will also buoy Taiwan-based DDI suppliers' profits during the quarter, the sources said.

MCU specialists including Elan Microelectronics, Holtek Semiconductor, Hycon Technology, Megawin Technology, Nyquest Technology and Sonix Technology are all poised to see their May revenues set record highs, according to the sources. As the trend of MCU prices is bullish, these companies' sales prospects for the rest of this year are positive.