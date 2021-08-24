Advantech aims at 100% of power use for green energy in 2032

Industrial computing device maker and solution developer Advantech, in line with its green energy commitment in ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance), aims to have green energy take up 50% and 100% of total power consumption by its factories in Taiwan respectively in 2026 and 2032, according to the company.

For this purpose, Advantech will cooperate with RFD Micro Electricity, a project undertaker for setting up and operating PV power-generating facilities, to establish a SPV (special purpose vehicle) on a joint venture basis, Advantech said.

The SPV will invest NT$530 million (US$18.9 million) to set up PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 10MWp in southern Taiwan, with the capacity able to generate electricity to meet the target of 50% of total power consumption for green energy in 2026, Advantech noted.

RFD will adopt WISE PaaS, Advantech-developed cloud computing-based IoT platform, for the cooperation, Advantech indicated. RFD will adopt Advantech-developed cloud computing-based SRP (solution ready package) for its PV power generation projects to hike efficiency in power generation as well as operation of maintenance of PV power-generating facilities, Advantech noted.

Advantech said it plans to set up a BEMS (building energy management system) business unit and a business unit for developing new energy solutions in the future.