中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:22
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Advantech aims at 100% of power use for green energy in 2032
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Industrial computing device maker and solution developer Advantech, in line with its green energy commitment in ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance), aims to have green energy take up 50% and 100% of total power consumption by its factories in Taiwan respectively in 2026 and 2032, according to the company.

    For this purpose, Advantech will cooperate with RFD Micro Electricity, a project undertaker for setting up and operating PV power-generating facilities, to establish a SPV (special purpose vehicle) on a joint venture basis, Advantech said.

    The SPV will invest NT$530 million (US$18.9 million) to set up PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 10MWp in southern Taiwan, with the capacity able to generate electricity to meet the target of 50% of total power consumption for green energy in 2026, Advantech noted.

    RFD will adopt WISE PaaS, Advantech-developed cloud computing-based IoT platform, for the cooperation, Advantech indicated. RFD will adopt Advantech-developed cloud computing-based SRP (solution ready package) for its PV power generation projects to hike efficiency in power generation as well as operation of maintenance of PV power-generating facilities, Advantech noted.

    Advantech said it plans to set up a BEMS (building energy management system) business unit and a business unit for developing new energy solutions in the future.

    Categories
    Alternative energy Green energy IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Advantech
    Companies
    Advantech Company Ltd.
    Related stories
    Aug 9
    Advantech to establish 15 AIoT emerging business units by yea-end 2025
    May 6
    Advantech to see 2Q21 shipments hit by component shortage
    Apr 30
    Advantech 1Q21 revenues, profits hit first-quarter records
    Jan 25
    Advantech to build IIoT/AIoT ecosystem with new concept
    Dec 15
    Advantech to develop smart mangaement system for Vietnam-based e-bus operator
    Dec 3
    Compatibility necessary for IoT development, says Advantech chairman
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023