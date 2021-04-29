Mobile + telecom
Apple reports over 50% on-year growth in fiscal 2Q21 revenues
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 27, 2021, posting revenues of US$89.6 billion, up 54% on year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of US$1.40.

International sales accounted for 67% of the quarter's revenues.

"Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we're keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8-gigawatts of new clean energy we will help bring onto the grid and our US$430 billion investment in the US over the next 5 years," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of US$24 billion and return nearly US$23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers' lives."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of US$0.22 per share of the company's common stock, an increase of 7%.

