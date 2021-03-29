SPIL to build NT$80 billion plant in central Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

OSAT firm Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), wholly owned by ASE Technology, has secured 14.5 hectares of land in the Central Taiwan Science Park in Changhua County, where the company plans to invest NT$80 billion (US$2.8 billion) in the establishment of a new plant, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

SPIL is scheduled to break ground for the new plant in the second half of this year, said the report, adding that the plant will be constructed in two phases. The company is expected to kick off production at the phase-one facility of the plant by the end of 2022.

SPIL's new plant in Changhua will create about 7,500 jobs locally, the report added.