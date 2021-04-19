Green energy
China, Korea battery makers building plants in Europe, US
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Major Chinese and South Korean makers of EV-use lithium batteries have been setting up plants in Europe and the US respectively, encouraged by the region's strong plicy support for new energy cars.

Chinese firms Contemporary Amperex Technology, BYD, Farasis Energy (GanZhou) and SVOLT Energy Technology are setting up plants in Europe, the sources said.

South Korea-based LG Energy Solution will cooperate with General Motors to set up its second EV-use battery plant in the US, the sources noted. LG Energy and Canada-based automotive component maker Magna International have established a joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain, for development of EV-use power systems, the sources indicated.

South Korea's SK Innovation is also building an EV-use battery factory in the US, the sources said.

