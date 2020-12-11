Green energy
LG Chem reportedly developing EV-use module-less battery packs
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LG Chem is reportedly developing module-less battery packs for use in electric vehicles (EVs) and likely to adopt LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells in a bid to compete for orders from clients outside China, according to industry sources.

Module-less battery packs are a follow-up to the MPI (module pack integrated) platform that LG Chem has developed, and MPI platform features smaller dimensions to reduce production cost by 30% and hike energy density by 10% for battery packs, the sources indicated.

MPI is similar to CTP (cell to pack), a technology of directly assembling cells into packs by skipping the process of assembling cells into modules first, the sources explained. China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology has produced CTP battery packs used in Tesla Model 3 produced in China, the sources said.

