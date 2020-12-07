LFP batteries likely to gain popularity among EVs

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

As the EU's strict carbon emission regulations are expected to fuel the momentum for the development of lower-price compact electric vehicles (EV), with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries standing a chance of being widely adopted because of lower production cost, according to industry sources.

Tesla has introduced Model 3 equipped with LFP batteries into China and plans to offer compact EVs in Europe, the sources said. Volkswagen will reportedly produce a compact EV in China for export to Europe and will likely adopt LFP batteries for the model, the sources noted.

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology supplies LFP batteries used in Model 3, while China-based BYD has landed orders for LFP batteries from Daimler, the sources indicated. The two companies and China-based Gotion High-Tech, of which Volkswagen is a shareholder, plan to set up battery factories in Europe, likely to produce LFP batteries for local EV makers, the sources said.

However, LFP batteries are inferior to ternary ones in performance under low temperatures, the sources noted. At the same low temperatures, performance decreases about 15% for ternary batteries and about 30% for LFP ones, and the lowest operating threshold in temperature is -30 degrees Celsius for ternary batteries and -20 degrees for LFP ones.