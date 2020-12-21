LFP batteries fast gaining momentum in EV

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The global volume of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery packs adopted for new electric vehicles (EVs) will surpass that of ternary ones in 2021, China-based media has cited Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) as indicating.

Chinese EV vendors' adoption of LFP batteries is rising: BYD has widely used them in its EV models; Wuling Hongguang has adopted them for its compact EV model Mini; and most of Tesla Model 3 produced in China are equipped with LFP battery packs, the media reports said. Other China-based EV vendors and makers, including Roewe, Xiaopeng Motors Technology, Chang'an Automobile, JAC Volkswagen Automotive and Dongfeng Motor are also ready to follow suit.

The proportion of new EVs equipped with LFP and ternary batteries in China stood at 70% and 30% respectively in 2017, but China's subsidies policy resulted in a reversion to 30% and 70% respectively in 2019.