    SK Innovation to set up lithium-ion battery factory in China
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korea-based SK Innovation will set up a wholly own lithium-ion battery factory in China, according to industry sources.

    Prior to the recent investment, SK Innovation has set up a joint-venture lithium-ion battery factory with an annual production capacity of 7GWh in Changzhou, eastern China, with BAIC Motor. SK Innovation also made another joint venture with China-based LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery maker EVE Energy to own an annual production capacity of 10GWh in Huizhou, southern China, and Yancheng, eastern China, the sources said. Besides, SK Innovation in 2020 invested in EVE for a 49% stake, the sources noted.

    According to Nikkei Asia, SK Innovation will spin off its battery business, tentatively named SK Battery, in early October 2021.

    With factories in China, South Korea, Hungary, and the US, SK Innovation has a total annual production capacity of 40GWh currently, and plans to expand it to 85GWh in 2023, 200GWh in 2025, and 500GWh eventually in 2030.

