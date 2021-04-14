Mobile + telecom
India Bharti to develop IoT devices with Dixon
Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

India-based Bharti Enterprises is to develop IoT and other communication devices with local EMS Dixon Technologies to capitalize on the government policy designed to encourage local production, according to a media report from India.

Dixon and Bharti will form a joint venture, with the former taking up a 74% stake and the latter the remaining 26%, Economics Times has reported.

Dixon has been a production partner for many brands, including Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics, contract-manufacturing products covering smart TVs, handsets, Bluetooth speakers, and other household appliances.

The tie-up will enable Bharti to optimize Dixon's manufacturing capability to develop multiple products such as modems, routers, set-top boxes (STB), and other IoT devices, said the report.

India-based telecom operator, Airtel, a subsidiary of Bharti, will benefit from the joint venture, with plans to set up an NB-IoT platform to expand its B2B business and the related ecosystem.

