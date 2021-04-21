IT + CE
Asustek considering making PCs in India, says report
Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer is currently in talks with partners in India for manufacturing PCs there, and is looking to expand its share in the South Asian country's consumer PC market to 20%, according to a report by the Hindu citing Arnold Su, business head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asustek India.

India's PC market is one of the global top-5, and the second largest in Asia, behind only China, the report noted.

Lacking a PC ecosystem, India has seen serious short supply of PCs amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the government to release a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, eyeing to develop a PC supply chain, the report added.

