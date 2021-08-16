India roundup: India government tightens its grip on Twitter, Amazon and might let in more EVs

India's production-linked incentives are attracting both domestic and foreign companies to start manufacturing in India, including Tata Group, Dixon Technologies, and Japan-based Rexxam. While promoting development of electric vehicle, India is considering reducing tariffs on EVs.

India might reduce tariffs on EVs

Reuters cited knowledgeable sources as saying the Indian government is considering reducing tariffs on electric vehicles (EV) from 60-100% to 40-60% at Tesla's request, a move that could trigger India's local EV makers.

Tata Group looks to manufacture semiconductors

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy for India to be a self-sufficient country, Tata Group's chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said India sees opportunities to advance its high-tech electronics manufacturing industry amid a rapid digital transformation and changes to the global supply chain; therefore the group is entering electronics, 5G devices, and semiconductor manufacturing.

UpGrad, India's new unicorn, raised US$1.85 billion

India sees a new unicorn startup in the education sector and has high hopes for it. Educational tech start-up UpGrad raised US$1.85 billion by August 9, after receiving investment from Singapore's Temasek and America's International Finance Corporation. UpGrad's valuation rose to US$1.2 billion.

American tech companies faced hurdles in India

After having several disputes and losing immunity over its user-generated speech, Twitter India has been quite in compliance with India's regulations, says the Indian government. Meanwhile, Amazon India cut ties with controversial Indian seller Cloudtail after Indian officials raised concerns over antitrust cases.

Dixon Technologies to produce white goods with Japan's Rexxam

India's EMS provider Dixon Technologies announced a partnership with Japanese manufacturer Rexxam to produce air-con PCBs in India, aiming at India's production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for white goods. Dixon has been actively engaged with PLI schemes for handset, IT hardware, and telecom devices manufacturing.