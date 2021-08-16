中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:33
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 26min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 43min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 56min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h 3min ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 8min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 15min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 16min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 16min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    India roundup: India government tightens its grip on Twitter, Amazon and might let in more EVs
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei, Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    India's production-linked incentives are attracting both domestic and foreign companies to start manufacturing in India, including Tata Group, Dixon Technologies, and Japan-based Rexxam. While promoting development of electric vehicle, India is considering reducing tariffs on EVs.

    India might reduce tariffs on EVs

    Reuters cited knowledgeable sources as saying the Indian government is considering reducing tariffs on electric vehicles (EV) from 60-100% to 40-60% at Tesla's request, a move that could trigger India's local EV makers.

    Tata Group looks to manufacture semiconductors

    In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy for India to be a self-sufficient country, Tata Group's chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said India sees opportunities to advance its high-tech electronics manufacturing industry amid a rapid digital transformation and changes to the global supply chain; therefore the group is entering electronics, 5G devices, and semiconductor manufacturing.

    UpGrad, India's new unicorn, raised US$1.85 billion

    India sees a new unicorn startup in the education sector and has high hopes for it. Educational tech start-up UpGrad raised US$1.85 billion by August 9, after receiving investment from Singapore's Temasek and America's International Finance Corporation. UpGrad's valuation rose to US$1.2 billion.

    American tech companies faced hurdles in India

    After having several disputes and losing immunity over its user-generated speech, Twitter India has been quite in compliance with India's regulations, says the Indian government. Meanwhile, Amazon India cut ties with controversial Indian seller Cloudtail after Indian officials raised concerns over antitrust cases.

    Dixon Technologies to produce white goods with Japan's Rexxam

    India's EMS provider Dixon Technologies announced a partnership with Japanese manufacturer Rexxam to produce air-con PCBs in India, aiming at India's production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for white goods. Dixon has been actively engaged with PLI schemes for handset, IT hardware, and telecom devices manufacturing.

    Categories
    Bits + chips EV Green energy IC manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Amazon government India India roundup startup Twitter
    Related stories
    Aug 12
    Tata to foray into electronics, semiconductor manufacturing
    Aug 5
    Tata is leading India's EV market
    Jul 13
    Tata plans 10 new EVs as car sales shine
    Apr 14
    India Bharti to develop IoT devices with Dixon
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Innovations
    India roundup
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research