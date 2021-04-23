PC brands, ODMs mixed about investing in India

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Although PC brand vendors are mostly keen about shifting production to India, eyeing its PC market's strong potential, their manufacturing partners are rather conservative, according to sources from ODMs.

The sources pointed out that India's policies, labor environment and government efficiency still need improvements, making it less attractive as an investment target than China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

The Indian government has released a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and is planning to offer US$1 billion subsidies to encourage supply chain makers to manufacture PCs, tablets and server products locally.

Asustek Computer has already expressed interest in manufacturing PCs in India and is currently in talks with its manufacturing partners, while Acer has also been talking about having its products made in India for a while.

Acer has obtained procurement orders from India in both the first and second quarters, while its clients have also expanded from the local education segment to enterprises.

Since the US has imposed tariffs on some China-imported IT products, the India government is also looking to attract makers to shift their production from China to India via its PLI Scheme, the sources said.

Currently, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec are still mainly producing notebooks in China's Chongqing and Kunshan and are running factories in Vietnam or Taiwan to handle orders from the US.

So far, none of the ODMs has considered making new investments in India. Inventec, which established a plant in India to make notebooks for Hewlett-Packard (HP) five years ago, has also halted the facility's operation for almost two years.

Photo: Digitimes file photo