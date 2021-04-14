IC fab construction resumption in China to benefit equipment vendors

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Equipment vendors are receiving a boost from Chinese chipmakers resuming constuction on new fabs, according to industry sources.

Chinese chipmakers have recently restarted their fab projects, as the red lines of the US-China trade tensions have become clearer, and Beijing has introduced significant tax incentives to promote development and production of homegrown chips solutions, said the sources.

It is now believed that Chinese entities can avoid being blacklisted by the US as long as they sidestep advanced manufacturing processes or military applications, the sources said.

Since late 2020, the Chinese government has offered a 10-year tax exemption incentive for China's semiconductor firms in the supply chains of 28nm, 65nm and 0.13um processes, prompting foundry houses, backend firms and key materials vendors in the country to accelerate major investment projects, the sources continued.

Taiwan-based Nova Technology, dedicated to supplying semiconductor and optoelectronics engineering equipment and services, has landed new projects from Chinese clients including foundry houses and makers of DRAM and NAND flash chips who are building new plants in China's Beijing, Wuhan, and Hefei.

The value of orders landed by Nova as of the end of first-quarter 2021 hit a record high for the quarter, and its March revenues surged 51.83% sequentially to NT$338 million (US$12.07 million), the sources said.

Last year, Nova saw 70% of its orders come from clients in China, but fulfillment of the orders was affected by the pandemic and the US-China trade tensions as clients turned conservative in carrying out their construction plans in most of 2020.