Taiwan to launch programs to expand semiconductor workforce

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The Taiwanese government is planning to launch new policies aimed at helping the country's semiconductor industry recruit sufficient workforce.

Concerted efforts will be made by the education, technology and economics ministries to introduce various programs starting third-quarter 2021 to help schools and other academic institutions produce 10,000 engineers for the semiconductor industry each year.

Currently, revenues generated by Taiwan's electronics sector only contribute around 30% of the entire manufacturing industry's overall sales, but in terms of fixed assets investments, it accounts for over 60% and in terms of R&D expenses, nearly 80%.

This indicates that Taiwan has been making heavy investments in order to keep its competitiveness in the global ICT market, particularly in the semiconductor segments.