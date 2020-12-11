Bits + chips
Equipment maker Nova to acquire majority stake in Rayzher
Jane Wang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Nova Technology, which specializes in water, gas and chemical process systems with customers mainly engaged in the semiconductor and LCD panel industries, has announced plans to acquire an up to 55.36% stake in fellow Taiwan-based company Rayzher Industrial.

Nova focuses on the Chinese market, which currently accounts for about 80% of its orders, according to industry sources.

Founded in 2007, Rayzher specializes in engineering design, construction management, and cost control, and has worked with major foundries and memory makers, said the sources.

Nova and Rayzher complement each other's expertise, and the acquisition is expected to help Nova expand its client base, the sources added.

Nova's November 2020 revenues reached NT$288 million (US$10.22 million), up 43.87% on month.

