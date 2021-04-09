FCCL makers see sharp 1Q21 revenue growths on non-handset demand

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based FCCL manufacturers including Taiflex Scientific and Asia Electronic Material (AEM) have posted strong on-year revenue increases for the first quarter of 2021 thanks to robust demand for non-handset applications, with the momentum to remain in the second quarter, according to industry sources.

Taiflex's first-quarter revenues reached NT$2.202 billion (US$78.64 million), up 36.43% from a year earlier, and AEM's spiked 37.68% to NT$448 million, the highest for the same quarter.

Taiflex will continue to see strong shipments for notebook and tablet applications throughout first-half 2021 amid lingering stay-at-home activities, despite seasonality-induced slowdown in sales for handset applications, the sources said.

As FCCL demand for new handsets and other consumer devices will rise significantly in the second half of the year, Taiflex is expected to see its 2021 revenues further improve from 2020. In particular, it has landed new FCCL orders for LCP antenna and power supply modules for Apple devices, which will serve as a major growth driver for the company, the sources said.

AEM's sales to Chinese handset vendors slowed down in the first quarter, but strong shipments for notebook and tablet applications have been bolstering its overall revenues. The company expects the China market to see a 5G handset replacement boom later in the year, with shipments for non-handset applications to stay in high gear in the months ahead.

AEM's new coating lines at its Dongtai plant in China's Jiangsu province will enter trial runs later in the second quarter and kick off mass production in the third quarter to better fulfill orders in the peak season.