Taiflex to raise FCCL capacity by 15-20% in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's FCCL maker Taiflex Scientific will boost its production capacity by 15-20% by the end of 2021 to satisfy increased demand from clients in the US and China, according to company sources.

Taiflex said its 2021 capex will sharply increase to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.57 million) from NT$440 million in 2020 to support its capacity expansion, which is set to complete in the fourth quarter.

The company has reported its first-quarter 2021 revenues surged 36.77% on year reaching NT$2.202 billion, a four-year high for the same quarter, and its corresponding net earnings shot up 107.12% on year to NT$173 million, a seven-year high.

The impressive revenue and profit increases mainly resulted from strong demand for flexible PCBs from handset vendors in the US and China, the company said, adding that its production lines have been running at full capacity.

Taiflex expects its second-quarter 2021 revenues to grow sequentially thanks to major clients launching new products and more work days in the quarter.

The company is also expected to further strengthen its shipment momentum in the second half of the year, when it starts shipments for flexible battery boards adopted in new smartphones by a US vendor, according to industry sources.

Taiflex is also teaming up with a major Taiwanese flexible PCB vendor to supply LCP antenna modules for wearable devices, the sources said.