Taiflex steps up precautions after confirmed COVID infection

Jay Liu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

FCCL maker Taiflex has stepped up precautionary measures against the coronavirus as one of its employees has been confirmed a COVID-19 infection case, according to the company.

The infected employee is under quarantine and appropriated treatment at the moment pending further checkups, said the company.

The company will sterilize all its office buildings and production sites before allowing its employees to resume work, saying that its business operations have not been affected by the event.

It has temporarily suspended a series of activities, including employee training, business trips by its employees, and banning incoming visitors. The company has also implemented a rotation working schedule for its employees and asked those who usually take public transportation to the office to work from home.