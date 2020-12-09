FCCL makers expect new capacity, offerings to boost 2021 revenues

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Taiflex Scientific and Asia Electronic Material (AEM), dedicated in supplying FCCL and other flexible PCB materials, are enjoying a strong fourth-quarter 2020 and expect their 2021 revenues to gain notable growth momentum from the commercialization of new capacities and new products.

Taiflex estimated its fourth-quarter revenues will see a double-digit on-year increase thanks to strong shipment pull-ins from clients in the US and China, and will see new equipment, new capacity and new products to further drive up its shipments next year.

Taiflex has successfully indirectly ventured both its MPI (modified polyimide) and LCP (liquid crystal polymer) flexible antenna board materials into the supply chain for Apple devices including Apple Watch, industry sources said, adding that the company is expected to extend its LCP materials to more devices of the US client in 2021.

AEM has scaled up its shipments of high-performance coverlays and PI composite films with higher technology and prices as a result of its efforts on optimizing product mix since the start of 2020.

The company's new plant in China will start small-volume production in second-quarter 2021 and then ramp up the output, adding further momentum to its revenue growth next year.