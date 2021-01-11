FCCL makers optimistic about 2021 shipments

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's flexible copper clad laminate (FCCL) suppliers Taiflex Scientific and ThinFlex are optimistic about shipment prospects for 2021, bolstered by significant application momentum for new Apple devices, smart speakers, notebooks and more, according to industry sources.

Besides raising its FCCL penetration in Apple devices in 2020, Taiflex has also commercialized the technology for manufacturing LCP (liquid crystal polymer) and asymmetric FCCL suitable for many high-end applications, which will become a major growth driver for the company, the sources said.

Taiflex has been engaged in small-volume production of FCCL for use in LCP flexible boards since mid-2020, reportedly for Apple Watch applications, and may ramp up such shipments in 2021, the sources noted.

The company's asymmetric FCCL is also expected to become a top-choice material for battery-use flexible PCB modules for 2021 new iPhones, the sources added. But Taiflex declined to comment on specific clients or orders.

ThinFlex saw its shipments of FCCL for MPI (modified polyimide) boards to Chinese handset vendors increase significantly in fourth-quarter 2020, and its MPI FCCL shipments are expected to rise further for 5G handset antennas, Type-C devices, USB 4.0, notebooks, tablets, smart speakers, and AT/VR applications in 2021.

Taiflex's 2020 revenues rose 5.59% on year to NT$8.766 billion (US$313.07 million), and ThinFlex's corresponding revenues edged up 0.43% on year to NT$2.916 billion.