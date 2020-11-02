FCCL vendor Taiflex posts hefty revenue, profit gains for 3Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based flexible copper clad laminate (FCCL) vendor Taiflex Scientific has reported its third-quarter 2020 revenues spiked 30% sequentially and 22.95% on year to NT$2.672 billion (US$93.43 million), with net profits for the quarter shooting up 87.19% sequentially and 60.1% on year to a 7-year high of NT$313 million.

Taiflex attributed the impressive third-quarter business results to robust shipments for new iPhones, stronger-than-expected shipment pull-in momentum from Chinese handset vendors and pandemic-induced demand for diverse consumer electronics applications.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to slightly drop sequentially but will grow on year, and its overall 2020 revenues will see a double-digit annual increase, higher than originally expected.

At Taiflex's recent investors conference, vice president ZH Jiang, who will serve as new president starting 2021, unveiled the firm's future development roadmaps focusing more on the development and production of three major technologies - high-frequency/speed, high current fast charging, and fine-pitch multilayer flexible board materials.

Among high frequency/speed offerings are bonding sheets, MPI (modified polyimide) and LCP (liquid crystal polymer) FCCL materials. Apart from its MPI materials adopted by many clients, the firm has already entered mass production of LCP materials and reportedly has jointed the Apple Watch supply chain together with FPCB supplier Flexium Interconnect.

Jiang declined to comment on specific clients and applications.

Jiang has expressed confidence that Taiflex's annual shipments of high-frequency bonding sheets may double in 2021.

Jiang is also optimistic about its 2021 shipments of its high-current fast charging FCCL materials featuring asymmetric stacking technology, as wireless fast charging application is gaining momentum for handsets.

As to fine-pitch multilayer FPCB materials, Taiflex will continue to strengthen its high dimensional stability and low electron mobility technology, according to Jiang.

Taiflex Scientific new president ZH Jiang

Photo:Jay Liu, Digitimes, November 2020