III-V IC firms embrace growing PA, RF demand as revenue booster

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's III-V semiconductor players including foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC), and IDM Transcom have all reported impressive sales results for March 2021, driven by a ramp-up in power amplifier (PA) and RF demand for smartphones and Wi-Fi 6 devices, according to industry sources.

Win Semi's March revenues rose 4.29% sequentially to NT$1.988 billion (US$71 million); AWSC's corresponding revenues gained 10.88% sequentially and 36.29% on year reaching NT$370 million; and Transcom's shot up 123.65% on year to NT$87.94 million.

The sources said Chinese handset vendors Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and system makers Wingtech, Longcheer and Huaqin Technology have all strengthened procurement momentum for 4G and 5G PA and RF frontend modules (FEM) amid fears about components shortages, providing a solid growth driver for Win Semi, AWSC and epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) in 2021.

The three makers are expected to benefit further from Qualcomm's planned launch of new 5G PA products carrying high price-performance ratios in the second half of the year to meet increasing demand for smartphone and Wi-Fi 6/6E applications, the sources continued.

Win Semi is expected to challenge a 40% share of the 5G PA foundry segment in 2021, and AWSC is set to tap into the segment in the second half of the year with a chance to grab a double-digit market share, the sources noted.

AWSC has taken the lead to raise its foundry quotes. The company is set to boost its monthly capacity to 15,000 wafers in late June and further to 20,000 by the end of the year to meet increasing outsourcing orders from US RF IDMs, the sources said.

VPEC is deepening its partnerships with first-tier automotive electronics vendors worldwide by providing epi-wafers for car-use LiDAR applications, while continuing to embrace strong demand for 3D sensor, ToF and optical communications.

Besides striving for more orders for GaAs-based PA devices for military applications, Transcom is also keenly developing mmWave PA components for 5G small cells.