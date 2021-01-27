Cooling module makers expect shipments for new-gen servers to boost ASPs

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Cooling module makers expect shipments for new-generation servers based on Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors to push up their product ASPs.

Intel's new Ice Lake-SP Xeon processors for servers are expected to enter volume shipments at the end of the first quarter, but their improved performances will require cooling solutions with higher heat dissipation capability.

The thermal design power (TDP) of Intel's Ice Lake-SP Xeon processors ranges from 250-300W, higher than previous-generation 14nm Cascade Lake- and Cooper Lake-based CPUs' sub-250W.

AMD's third-generation EPYC processors codenamed Milan will see a performance improvement of 15-20% from the current-generation EPYC processors. The new CPUs will be paired with AMD's Instinct MI100 HPC GPU accelerator to boost their HPC compute capability.

AMD's new CPU's TDPs will also be higher than those of the existing ones especially that of the flagship EPYC 7763 processor, which features a TDP as high as 280W.

Some datacenter operators have already started considering liquid cooling solutions for their facilities, but such a layout requires a major re-modification of the datacenter buildings.

Intel currently still dominates the server CPU market with figures from Mercury Research showing 93.4% of servers shipped in the third quarter of 2020 were equipped with Intel-based processors.

Digitimes Research's figures also show global server shipments increased nearly 7% on year to come to 16 million units in 2020. With the stay-at-home economy to continue driving demand for cloud computing services and Intel and AMD to begin volume shipping their next-generation server CPUs in the first half of 2021, a small wave of replacement trend is expected to take place, helping boost worldwide server shipments by nearly 6% on year in 2021.

