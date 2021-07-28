EU new carbon-reduction package to push datacenters go liquid cooling

European Commission's Fit-for-55 package passed on July 14 is expected to prompt datacenter operators to act more keenly in adopting liquid cooling solutions.

European Commission will start testing the package in 2023, aiming for an official implementation in 2026.

Since the IT industry is one of the top-8 carbon creation industries, reducing carbon footprint has become necessary, said Sam Lin, partner and the founding member of KPMG Climate Change and Sustainability team (CC&S) at a recent carbon footprint reduction conference for the cloud computing industry.

At the moment, most datacenter operators have adopted the cold plate method of liquid cooling for their hardware, as such the solution only has a minor effect on datacenter's construction. However, immersive liquid cooling solutions, which submerge the whole server system into special non-conductive cooling liquid, have now become the trend with Alibaba and Microsoft's implementation at their datacenters.

Immersive liquid cooling solutions can also eliminate the leakage problem that often happens with the cold plate method to save costs from equipment damages, said an executive from liquid cooling specialist Kaori Heat Treatment.

With European Union pushing to increase their tariff on the companies with high carbon generation, datacenter operators are now more willing to implement liquid cooling to maintain their profitability.