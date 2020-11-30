Co-Tech looks to new Intel server CPU for copper foil shipment growth in 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based copper foil maker Co-Tech Development may see its shipments for high-frequency and high-speed CCL applications rise 20% on year in 2021, mainly driven by the launch of Intel's new Whitley CPU platform in first-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

C-Tech has had its PCIe 4.0 high-frequency/speed copper foil products validated by Intel, AMD, and Taiwan's OEM and ODM firms, and has even gained a preemptive presence in the segment of PCIe 5.0 materials, the sources said.

As severs adopting new Intel Whitley CPU platform are expected to enter volume production starting late first-quarter 2021, shipments of high-frequency/speed copper foils for server-use CCLs and PCBs will rise in the second quarter, pushing up the overall shipment ratio for such product to over 20% next year, the sources continued.

Its shipments for high-end thick copper boards, flexible PCBs and 5G antenna applications are expected to challenge 30% in 2021, adding further momentum to the company's revenues and profits for next year, the sources noted.

As its existing monthly capacity of 1,800 metric tons is not sufficient to meet market demand, Co-Tech plans to invest NT$4 billion (US$140.35 million) to set up a new plant in central Taiwan, which is expected to increase annual capacity by 10,000 metric tons when becoming operational in 2023, the sources said.

Co-Tech's revenues for the first 10 months of the year spiked 19.65% on year to NT$4.963 billion. With order visibility clear through the first quarter of 2021, the company is expected to embrace a bright shipment prospect for the new year.