Cooling solution providers to see orders grow for next-generation servers

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Cooling solution providers are expected to see orders grow from the server sector as Intel's new 10nm Ice Lake processors and AMD's Milan EPYC CPUs made using 7nm EUV process are set to become available in the first half of 2021, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

With the CPUs' enhanced performances, their power consumption is also expected to increase significantly, resulting in demand for more efficient heat dissipation, the sources noted.

Cooling solution provider Fujikura, a long-term partner of Intel, is expected to obtain robust orders for the CPU giant's next-generation server platform in the second quarter of 2021 and will be fulfilling the orders at its production base in Thailand, the sources said.

Fujikura is also having Taiwan-based electroplating service provider Superior Plating Technology work on its cooling products, the sources said. Superior Plating has already sent samples to Fujikura for certification and should begin to see rises in revenues in the second quarter of 2021, the sources pointed out.

After five years of losses, Superior will see its operation turn profitable in 2020 due to orders from Apple for USB Type-C connectors, recovery in orders from HDD clients and growing demand from server applications, the sources noted.

Cooling solution provider Jentech Precision has also obtained orders from both Intel and AMD for their next-generation server platforms, the sources added.

Intel is expected to release its 10nm Ice Lake server processors in the first quarter of 2021 with volume shipments to begin in the second quarter. The CPU giant is set to release next-generation 10nm Sapphire Rapids processors in the first quarter of 2022, 7nm Granite Rapids CPUs in the first half of 2023 and Diamond Rapids CPUs with an enhance 7nm process in 2024, the sources revealed.

Following the release of Milan, AMD's 5nm EPYC processors are set for the second quarter of 2022, the sources added.

Intel Ice Lake server CPUs are set to be available in 2021

Photo: Digitimes file photo