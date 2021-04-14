Tight foundry capacity, component shortages to affect smartphone sales in 2021

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Tight capacity at foundry houses, coupled with shortages of some crucial components such as CMOS sensors, power management and driver ICs, could affect sales of individual handset brands in 2021, according to industry observers.

Some observers believe that Samsung Electronics and Apple will be relatively less impacted than other brands, adding that Chinese vendors may face more significant challenges in terms of supply chain management and sales marketing.

The impact of component shortages on Samsung will be less significant than on other brands because the Korean handset vendor boasts integrated production lines for CMOS sensors, memory chips and other parts in addition to its handset hardware manufacturing capacity.

Apple's market leadership gives its strong bargaining power for the purchases of handset components, said the observers, adding it is estimated to be able to sell 230-240 million iPhone devices in 2021.

Chinese brands, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, may face more challenges in the procurement of components and difficulties in hiking their product prices to sustain profits, because they have been focusing on entry-level to midrange 5G phones that carry relatively lower profit margins, the observers said.