Smartphone vendors foucs more on midrange models
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Smartphone vendors including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and even Google are keen on launching midrange models for the 2020 year-end holiday season and beyond, according to industry sources.

Samsung reportedly is ramping up its orders for entry-level and mid-tier smartphones at China-based handset ODMs as it aims to roll out more affordable models to further boost its market share in 2021, said the sources.

Google will make its Pixel 4a 5G, a variant of its budget phone Pixel 4a launched in August, available in more markets starting mid-November, the sources said. The Pixel 4a 5G has a larger 6.2-inch OLED display over the standard 4a's 5.8-inch screen and a faster processor, the Snapdragon 765G, compared with the 4a's Snapdragon 730G.

But the poduct life cycle of midrange models has also been squeezed to 2-3 quarters, adding more challenges to supply chain makers in terms of management and control of related materials and production costs, said the sources.

