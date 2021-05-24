Handset supply chain makers remain optimistic about 2H21

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based upstream and downstream handset supply chain makers have remained optimistic about their business outlook for the third quarter of 2021 despite a slew of negative developments, including shortages of components, tight capacity, and rising material prices.

Some market observers have speculated that handset shipment momentum in India is slowing down due to a spike of the COVID-19 cases and that demand for high-end 5G smartphones in China is dwindling due to high pricing resulting from rising components prices.

Many handset brands have revised downward their shipment forecasts by 15-20% due to the pandemic-induced impacts, and therefore, these handset players may reduce their purchases of parts and components such as TDDI chips, resulting in a slowdown in price hikes and even reduced component prices, according to the observers.

However, sources from the supply chain indicated that while the second quarter is the traditionally off-peak season for handset sales, handset shipments may pick up in India as the spreads of the COVID-19 may start easing shortly.

Despite a shipment slowdown in April, handset shipments to the China market so far this year have expanded 40% from a year earlier.

The sources continued that telecom operators worldwide are likely to accelerate their 5G rollouts in the second half of 2021 along with an easing of the pandemic, driving up smartphone shipments.

Additionally, brand vendors, including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, all plan to launch new 5G models in the second half of the year to spur demand for handsets.